Defender Narayan Das returns to FC Goa ahead of ISL 2023-24

FC Goa has completed the signing of defender Narayan Das, the club confirmed in a release on Wednesday. Das has signed with the Gaurs ahead of the kick-off of the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).



The West Bengal-based footballer was previously a part of FC Goa’s squad in the inaugural season of the ISL in 2014 before returning for a second stint in the 2017-18 season.

“It feels great to be back. I played a lot of my football in Goa and this is my second home, my home away from home. Now that I’m back with FC Goa, I want to do my best here,” Narayan Das said after signing a one-year deal with the Goa club.

“A lot of things have changed since I was last here, but the similarities are the fans and the management. The fans continue to support us just like they have done right from the start, while the management is just as ambitious as they have always been. I’m excited to see the upgraded training facilities; we now have a set home training base as well as great support staff.

“This year, we have a reputed coach in Manolo Marquez who has worked wonders in Indian football, and I’m really looking forward to playing under him,” the 29-year-old added.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, also weighed in on the Club’s latest acquisition: "We are delighted to welcome Narayan Das back to the FC Goa family. With his wealth of experience, he brings a valuable blend of skill and resilience to our squad.

"As we embark on our tenth season in the ISL, we believe that Narayan's presence will bolster our defence and contribute to our pursuit of success on the pitch. We look forward to witnessing his continued growth and achievements in the Club's colours," he added.

A Tata Football Academy (TFA) graduate, Narayan Das began his senior football career with Pailan Arrows, the All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s Development Team in the I-League in 2012. The following year, he shifted base to Goa for the first time, joining Dempo SC before moving to FC Goa on loan ahead of the 2014 edition of the ISL.

Das played for the Gaurs in the 2017-18 season as well, and the Club reached the semifinals of the league on both occasions. He has plied his trade for East Bengal, Pune City FC, Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC as well, across the I-League and the ISL.

Also an Indian international, the defender was first called up to the national setup at the U19 level during the AFC U-19 Championship qualifiers in 2012. After featuring for the India U23 side, he made his debut for the senior national team the following year. With 29 international caps to his name, Das has also laid his hands on the SAFF Championship, the Tri-Nations Cup and the Intercontinental Cup once each.

Overall, Narayan Das has made 45 appearances for FC Goa so far across his previous stints, and will look to add more games to his tally as the Club gears up for its tenth season in the ISL.