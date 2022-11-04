DD Sports, Eurosport to broadcast I-League 2022-23 season

The I-League 2022-23 season will be broadcast on the DD Sports and Eurosport channels as well as live streamed on the Discovery+ OTT platform, confirmed Shaji Prabhakaran, the Secretary General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during a press conference on Friday.

"It's a big thing as this hasn't happened before. Thanks to our partner FSDL, we have been able to ensure good quality coverage for the I-League. In our meeting we have decided that for next season as well, everything should be decided well ahead of the start of the campaign," the secretary added.

Moreover, a question was thrown at the AIFF official regarding the promotion plans of the I-League 2022-23 winners to the ISL. "We'll come back to you on that. Our legal team is working on the terms and regulations and we should share an update with everyone in the next few days," Prabhakaran said.

More to follow on this...