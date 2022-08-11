Dangmei Grace, Manisha Kalyan score their first goal abroad

Indian Women's football team regulars Dangmei Grace and Manisha Kalyan have opened their accounts on the field after making a move to their new foreign clubs.

Grace joined Uzbek-based outfit PFC Sevinch Karshi while Kalyan joined Cyprus League's Apollon Ladies FC. Both joined the likes of Bala Devi and Aditi Chauhan in the list of Indian women to have plied their trade in foreign lands.

In a friendly match against Qizilqum, Dangmei scored her first goal for her side in a dominating 5-0 victory. On the other hand, Manisha scored for Apollon in their 4-0 win over Omonia FC in a friendly.





