Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League two clash in India

Al-Nassr FC have officially confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of their travelling squad for the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) group-stage match against FC Goa in Fatorda on October 22, 2025.

The Saudi Pro League club, expected to arrive in India on Monday night, informed FC Goa earlier in the day that their captain would not be making the trip. Ronaldo, who recently turned 40, is being rested as part of the team’s long-term plan to manage his workload.

Ronaldo has already missed Al-Nassr’s previous two ACL2 fixtures, both of which the team won comfortably, a 5–1 victory over FC Istiklol at home followed by a 2–0 win against Al Zawraa in Iraq. The Saudi side currently sit top of the group, maintaining a perfect record even in the absence of their iconic forward.

Al-Nassr’s star-studded squad still on track

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Al-Nassr’s squad remains packed with international talent, including Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Inigo Martinez, and Kingsley Coman, all of whom featured in their earlier group-stage wins.

For FC Goa, this will be their toughest test yet, as they search for their first goal and points in the tournament after back-to-back 2–0 defeats.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Goa had been awaiting confirmation regarding Ronaldo’s visit to finalise security arrangements, which will now be scaled back following Al-Nassr’s communication.

Coach Jorge Jesus and his management team have emphasised that Ronaldo’s fitness and longevity are the priority, with his participation being carefully planned as he eyes another World Cup appearance in 2026.