Crispin Chettri to ask AIFF for backing after historic Women's Asian Cup Qualification

Crispin Chettri, head coach of the Indian women’s football team, isn’t waiting for congratulations to settle.

Instead, he’s already preparing a proposal to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

After guiding India to their first AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification on merit in 22 years, the 50-year-old believes this historic feat must be met with greater institutional backing, more match time, longer preparatory camps, and timely investment.

“I’ll send an email to the federation today or tomorrow. I have certain plans, like going early to Australia, playing friendlies locally. I’ll put together a project proposal. We all have to make an effort because the World Cup is right there. Now we just need to find the key to unlock the door,” Crispin told The Bridge in an exclusive interview.

India stunned Thailand 2-1 in Chiang Mai on July 5, capping off an unbeaten run in Group C that included wins over Mongolia (13-0), Timor-Leste (4-0), and Iraq (5-0).

Behind the scenes, though, it wasn’t magic — it was months of meticulous work.

The winning goal was set up in February

India’s qualification-winning goal — a stunning sequence involving Sangeeta andaa, Shilky — was not a moment of improvisation but the result of five months of rehearsed precision.

“We started that free-kick routine in February. Tried it in Dubai, didn’t work. Tried it against Iraq — didn’t click. But we kept at it. We didn’t show it against Mongolia or Timor-Leste because we didn’t want Thailand to get a hint. And then… it worked. That was special," he said.

“Bangalore camp helped us build the football we want to play.”

Crispin emphasized the importance of the 45-day camp in Bangalore, where the foundation for the team's tactics and chemistry was laid. It wasn’t just about drills, it was about building belief.

“We sorted everything in Bangalore — friendly matches, rotation plans, and set objectives. Clubs helped us. We played local teams, U15s, and U17s, and gradually progressed. The players began to see what we were trying to build. That confidence helped us play fearless football in Chiang Mai,” he explained.

Plea to the media

But for the coach, India’s qualification shouldn’t just be a flash of attention. He urges consistent, year-round media support — especially for women’s football.

“It shouldn’t be that we qualify, and only then do people talk about us. I think a little more media focus on the women’s team will go a long way. These girls are from the 21st-century generation — they feel it. It’s not just about being pampered, it helps psychologically too,” he added.

Crispin, ever the realist-dreamer, knows what’s ahead. The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia will be a test of tactics, fitness, and mindset — but more importantly, a priceless learning curve.

“We want to qualify for the 2027 World Cup. But first, we need to be regular at the Asian Cup — build a habit. We’re going there to learn what it takes — what sacrifices players must make, how smart we need to be as coaches. This is our library.”

From the training pitch in Bangalore to the scoreboard in Chiang Mai, Crispin Chettri has shown what can happen when planning meets persistence.

Now, he’s asking for that same support from the federation and the media — not just when the goals are scored, but long before they take shape.