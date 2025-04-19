Crispin Chettri names 39 probables for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

A list of 39 probables for the Indian senior women’s team camp was, on Saturday, April 19, 2025, announced by head coach Crispin Chettri.

The Blue Tigresses are set to play the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from June 23 to July 5. They have been drawn in Group B, where they will face hosts Thailand, Mongolia, Timor Leste, and Iraq.

The senior women’s team camp will commence on May 1, 2025, at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

List of probables for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Payal Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Keisham Melody Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Martina Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Sanju, Malati Munda, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Viksit Bara, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Kiran Pisda, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Muskan Subba, Lisham Babina Devi, Karthika Angamuthu, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Sangita Basfore, Priyadharshini S, Baby Sana, Santosh, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Mousumi Murmu, Malavika P, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Sulanjana Raul, Lynda Kom Serto, Rimpa Haldar, Manisha Naik, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei.

Head Coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant Coach: Priya PV

Goalkeeper Coach: Dipankar Choudhury