Conscient Sports partners with Real Madrid Foundation to train footballers in India

Real Madrid Foundation, a branch of the renowned LaLiga side Real Madrid, partnered with Gurugram-based sports academy Conscient Sports to foster the growth of young Indian footballers at the grassroots level.

Conscient Sports is the exclusive partner of the Real Madrid Foundation in India to develop the football programme for the country.

The programme aims to enhance developmental goals, including leadership skills of Indian youths.



The platform not only advances sporting abilities but also fosters high-performance individuals, inspired by Real Madrid. The programme has pledged to create an enriching environment for student growth in positive life values.



Since 2010, Conscient Sports has built training infrastructure in India, now spanning four major cities, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, with over 30 state-of-the-art training centres and more than 4,000 active young footballers.

“Real Madrid’s legacy of excellence finds a perfect partner in Conscient Sports, whose unparalleled expertise and dedication to grassroots development in India are second to none,” said Emilio Butragueno, Director of Real Madrid Institutional Relations and Official Spokesperson.



“Conscient Sports’ extensive knowledge of the Indian football landscape and their relentless pursuit of excellence make them the ideal ally for our mission. There is no better partner in India to help us realize our vision of nurturing young football talent," he added.



Kriti Jain Gupta, Director of Conscient Sports, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership stating, “Over the last 14 years, football has evolved dramatically, with new emphasis on physicality, speed, tactical flexibility, and high-intensity pressing. Our young athletes need training that aligns with these advancements and prepares them for the future."

"Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring our athletes are not only prepared for global challenges but also inspired to excel. We are dedicated to driving the growth of football in India, aspiring to host championships and tournaments that will shine a spotlight on our homegrown talent,” he said.