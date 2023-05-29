'Common link' Sunil Chhetri recalls learnings from past Asian Cup editions

As Sunil Chhetri found himself quite amused when a person's mic kept getting unmuted on the virtual interaction, revealing a high-pitched Bengali news show playing in the background, the Indian captain answered questions ahead of the Hero Intercontinental Cup.

The Intercontinental Cup begins on the 9th of June with the Blue Tigers playing Mongolia in their first match. The squad has been training for the past 10 days or so as Chhetri was quizzed about the mood in the camp.

"The camp is going well. The initial 3-4 days were reserved for testing and the in the last week, we've done some work on the pitch. It's all about getting back to knowing the team, every individual. Some of us who have been with Igor for the past 3-4 years have more knowledge, others are trying their best.

The senior ones are helping the ones who have come in, the younger ones are eager to learn. The general mood in the camp is that we're happy and potentially nine games in the next month or so is something we're looking forward to," he answered.

The Indian national team are to play a host of tournaments leading up to the AFC Asian Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in January, 2024. This will be the most number of international matches the side would play in a single calendar year, thereby shining a positive light on the nation's preparations for the summit event.

"Quite helpful. The more games we play, the better for us. Moreover, the more we play against better opponents, the better for us. I prepare with a big smile. Training is important, rest is important, but more matches are important," Sunil said.

This will be Chhetri's third Asian Cup appearance, after having been featured in the 2011 and 2019 editions. While Igor Stimac would be hoping to take the side beyond the dreaded group stage, his captain had a few things to say about the learnings from his past appearances.

"The excitement or the pride of playing for the country in the Asian Cup has been constant. Someone says Sunil Chhetri is the common link in the last three editions. What has changed that there's more confidence, more knowledge. The awareness around the tournament, the teams participating, the grounds, has increased.

What we did well against Thailand and UAE is something we really want to replicate. What we really did poorly against in the second half against Bahrain is something we want to rectify and not repeat it. There are a lot of learnings from the past editions. I've always said that the aim for us should be consistently qualifying for the Asian Cup," Chhetri said.

Placed in Group B alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, the task isn't east at all for the Blue Tigers. However, with the oncoming matches against an assortment of opponents, Chhetri believes they can give a teaser of what's to come in the Asian Cup next year.

"A Lebanon and a Kuwait can help you understand how a Syria plays. Syria is a top team, we've had some crazy encounters with them. Uzbekistan could be a level higher, and Australia, we all know, are one of the best in Asia," he concluded.