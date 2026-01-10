Coca-Cola named official sponsor of Indian women’s football team

Coca-Cola has been announced as the official sponsor of the Indian Women’s National Football Team under a landmark three-year partnership revealed in January 2026.

The agreement marks a significant milestone for women’s football in the country, with the national side securing an exclusive team sponsor for the first time in several decades.



The partnership was formally unveiled during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour event held in New Delhi earlier today.

For the Indian women’s side, the deal represents a major step toward long-term stability after years of operating without a dedicated corporate sponsor. The backing is expected to support player development, training infrastructure, and coaching requirements at a crucial phase in the team’s growth.

Coca-Cola’s association with football spans several decades. The company has been a continuous corporate partner of FIFA since 1974 and an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 1978. The India partnership aligns with Coca-Cola’s stated focus on supporting women athletes and promoting gender equality in sport.

Sponsorship follows historic year for Indian women’s football

The announcement comes on the back of a breakthrough 2025 season for Indian women’s football. The senior national team qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Australia on merit for the first time in over two decades. India topped their qualification group with four wins, scoring 27 goals and conceding just once, including a notable victory over higher-ranked Thailand.

The success extended across age groups, with both the U-20 and U-17 women’s teams also qualifying for their respective Asian championships in the same cycle. At the club level, East Bengal FC Women completed a historic treble, underlining the growing competitiveness of the women’s game domestically.

India’s progress was also reflected in the FIFA rankings, with the national team climbing to 63rd globally and 12th in Asia by August 2025. With a major sponsor now in place, stakeholders view the Coca-Cola partnership as a timely boost as Indian women’s football enters a critical phase of development.