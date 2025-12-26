City Football Group confirms exit from Mumbai City FC amid ISL uncertainty

In a major blow to Indian football, City Football Group (CFG) has officially divested its stakes in Mumbai City FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Friday.

“Mumbai City FC (the Club) can confirm that City Football Group Limited (CFG) has divested its shareholding in the Club. The founding owners will assume full control of the organisation moving forward,” an official statement from the club read.

CFG will sell its 65 percent stake in the club, returning ownership to Mumbai City Football India Pvt Ltd, which is co-owned by Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh.

“Since 2019, CFG and Mumbai City FC have reached new heights -winning two ISL League Winners' Shields and two ISL Cup titles, strengthening the Club's football operations, and making meaningful contributions to the growth of the game in India.

“CFG has made this decision following a comprehensive commercial review and in light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL). This step reflects CFG's disciplined and strategic approach - ensuring its focus remains on areas where it can have the greatest long- term impact.

“CFG remains proud of the achievements and deeply appreciative of everyone connected to Mumbai City FC from players and coaches to staff, fans, and partners for their commitment and passion, and looks forward to continuing its relationships and partnerships in India in the years ahead,” the statement further stated.

The league entered a phase of uncertainty after FSDL suspended the 2025-26 ISL season, following the expiration of their Master Rights Agreement (MRA) in December 2025.

Following which, the AIFF rolled out a tender and it ended without receiving a single bid. And, on Wednesday, a three-member committee set by the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) committee proposed a short-term proposal in order to organise the ISL 2025-26 season.