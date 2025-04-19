Churchill Brothers named I-League 2024–25 Champions

Ending weeks of chaos and controversy, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday officially declared Churchill Brothers as the champions of the I-League 2024–25 season, securing their long-awaited promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL).

The decision brings closure to one of the most dramatic and contentious I-League seasons in recent memory. Churchill Brothers had finished top of the table with 40 points following a 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir on the final matchday. However, their status as champions remained in limbo due to an unresolved disciplinary issue involving fellow title challengers Inter Kashi.

The controversy centered around a previous AIFF ruling that awarded Inter Kashi three points after Namdhari FC were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player.

Namdhari appealed this suspension, stating they were not given a fair opportunity to contest the referee's decision — a violation of the principle of natural justice. The AIFF Appeals Committee, in its reasoning, agreed that proper communication and rebuttal time were not given. As a result, the committee partially lifted the suspension, allowing the player to feature in two matches, including the one against Inter Kashi.

This decision allowed Namdhari to retain their win against Inter Kashi — a result that ultimately pushed Inter Kashi out of title contention.

With today's official announcement, the AIFF has upheld the stay, confirming Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions and the team promoted to the ISL for the 2025–26 season.

Churchill Brothers' triumph comes in the wake of strong protest from the club. Just days ago, the Goan side had withdrawn from the Super Cup 2025, citing what they called the AIFF’s “unfair and opaque seeding process.”

Their withdrawal was widely seen as a direct protest against the prolonged ambiguity surrounding the title and promotion.

Inter Kashi to move CAS

Inter Kashi have decided to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the AIFF Appeals Committee declared Churchill Brothers as the I-League 2024–25 champions in a decision that brought the prolonged title dispute to a close, at least domestically.

In an official statement released on Saturday, Inter Kashi said that they "welcome the order" of the AIFF Appeals Committee as it marks the end of all internal dispute resolution mechanisms, thereby allowing them to approach CAS for a "truly free and fair hearing."

“From the very beginning, Inter Kashi has been clear that the case involves a simple interpretation of rules and regulations based on some undisputed facts. Inter Kashi will keep no stone unturned to secure justice,” the statement read.