I-League: Churchill Brothers hammer Lajong to rise on top of the table

Colombia’s Sebastian Gutiérrez emerged as the hero as he netted a hat-trick to propel Churchill Brothers to a dramatic 6-1 victory over an 8-man Shillong Lajong FC in the 2024-25 I-League at the Raia Ground on Friday.

This encounter was a spectacle filled with drama, including two sensational goals, three penalties, an own goal, and three red cards, all unfolding in a chaotic second half.

Churchill Brothers’ triumph not only featured Gutiérrez’s remarkable performance but also saw Pape Gassama and Wayde Lekay converting penalties. Marcos Rudwere of Lajong, who himself scored from the spot and was later sent off, contributed to a match that shifted dramatically after Lajong took an early lead.

The win also allowed the Churchill Brothers to overtake Inter Kashi at the top. Despite both sides having an identical 34 points after 18 games, Churchill Brothers lead due to a superior head-to-head record, intensifying the title race with only four matches remaining.

Shillong Lajong’s day went from promising to disastrous. They held a 1-0 lead at half-time thanks to Rudwere’s penalty but collapsed under the relentless pressure from Churchill Brothers.

Though Lajong remain in fifth spot with 26 points, they can drop to seventh in a couple of days if Gokulam Kerala and Rajasthan United win their games.

Even though Lajong took the lead, Churchill Brothers dominated possession and created numerous opportunities, setting the stage for a second-half onslaught.

The turning point came in the 50th minute when Kharshong was red-carded for blocking a goal-bound shot with his hand inside the penalty area. Gassama stepped up to the spot and levelled the score, despite Lajong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar guessing the direction correctly.

Hat-trick for Sebastian Gutiérrez

With the momentum firmly with the Churchill Brothers, Gutiérrez broke through just two minutes later, skilfully navigating past two defenders to put his side ahead. The situation worsened for Lajong when Renan Paulino received his marching orders for a second yellow card after a foul on Gassama, reducing the visitors to nine men.

Gutiérrez continued his impressive display, adding his second in the 66th minute after latching onto a precise cross from Maibam Deny Singh with a skillful first touch and finishing coolly past the beleaguered Sarkar.

The hosts then extended their lead when Rafiq Aminu’s strike hit the woodwork and rebounded off Sarkar, crossing the line for an own goal.

In the 78th minute, the Colombian completed his hat trick with a long-range effort that flew past Sarkar, cementing his player-of-the-match performance. The rout was completed in added time after Lekay was fouled in the box, leading to Rudwere’s dismissal and the South African converting the resulting penalty to score his tenth goal of the campaign.