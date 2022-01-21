Chennaiyin FC vs North East United Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 68th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will host North East United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The Marina Machans are now sitting at the seventh spot with fifteen points from eleven matches while the Highlanders are in the eleventh spot with nine points from twelve matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 15

Chennaiyin FC - 4

North East United FC - 6

Draw - 5

Goal Tally

Chennaiyin FC have scored ten goals so far in the tournament. The Marina Machans have conceded only thirteen goals. On the other hand, North East United FC have scored sixteen goals. However, they have conceded twenty five goals so far.

Top Scorer

Chennaiyin FC - Koman, Murzaev (2 goals)

North East United FC - Brown (6 goals)

Recent Form

Chennaiyin FC - L L W L D

North East United FC - L D L D L

Squad

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

North East United FC - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Fede Gallego, Mercelo Leite, Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Marco Sahanek, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Unavailability

Chennaiyin FC - Borysiuk

North East United FC - Rochharzhela, Fede Gallego

Expected 11

Chennaiyin FC ( 3-5-2) - Debjit, Sajid, Damjanovic, Narayan, Ninthoi, Thapa, Germanpreet, Edwin, Jerry, Valskis, Murzaev.

North East United FC (4-3-3) - Mirshad, Provat, Mashoor, Flottmann, Gurjinder, Sehnaj, Santana, Imran, Mercelinho, Deshorn, Suhair.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Majumder (8.5), Reagan (9.0), Santana (9.0), Flottmann (8.5), Mercelo (8.5), Thapa (9.0), Imran (9.0), Suhair (10.0), Brown (9.5).

Broadcast

Matchday: Thursday (January 13th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app



