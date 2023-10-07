Football
ISL 2023-24 LIVE: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan- Scores, Updates, Blog
Chennaiyin FC will host Mohun Bagan at the Marina Arena today at 8:00 PM. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
Defending Champions Mohun Bagan SG will take on Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena today at 8:00 PM.
The Mariners will be looking to cement their top spot before the international break while Chennaiyin FC will be aiming their first win to climb up from the last position.
Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 7 Oct 2023 2:55 PM GMT
22' GOAL!
Mohun Bagan breaks the deadlock. Dimitri Petratos finds the back of the net, thanks to a well-executed cross from Sahal Abdul Samad.
CFC 0 - 1 MBSG
- 7 Oct 2023 2:50 PM GMT
16' Liston won't be happy about that!
Liston finds himself in a one-vs-three situation on the counter-attack. With two options available in the box, he hesitates just for a moment, allowing the Chennaiyin defense to catch up. The outcome is a free-kick awarded to Mohun Bagan after a foul on Liston. Sahal steps up for the shot, but unfortunately, it doesn't find the target.
- 7 Oct 2023 2:44 PM GMT
12' What a miss!
Connor Shields with a brilliant move to break free from the marking! He makes his way into the box, eyeing that far post, but his placement just narrowly misses the mark. What a close call for Chennaiyin FC.
- 7 Oct 2023 2:40 PM GMT
7' Hugo with a good ball in!
Mohun Bagan showing their attacking prowess early on! Hugo initiates a swift counter-attack, delivering a precise cross into the box where Sahal Abdul Samad is lurking. Unfortunately, Sahal couldn't quite find his first touch, and the ball bounces away. A missed opportunity there, but the pressure is on!
- 7 Oct 2023 2:31 PM GMT
Kick off!
And we're underway at the Marina Arena! Dimitri Petratos gets us started with a crisp touch on the ball. Chennaiyin FC in their familiar blue jerseys are playing from left to right.