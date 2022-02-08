Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 86th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC will host FC Goa at the Tilak Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The Marina Machans are now sitting at the eighth spot with nineteen points from fifteen matches while the Gaurs are in the ninth spot with fifteen points from fifteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 20

Chennaiyin FC - 8

FC Goa - 10

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

Chennaiyin FC have scored fourteen goals so far in the tournament. The Marina Machans have conceded only twenty goals. On the other hand, FC Goa has scored eighteen goals. However, they have conceded twenty-four goals so far.

Top Scorer

Chennaiyin FC - Vladimir Koman (3 goals)

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (4 goals)

Recent Form

Chennaiyin FC - D W L D L

FC Goa - D L D L D

Squad

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Sajid Dhot, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Unavailability

Chennaiyin FC - Sajid Dhot

FC Goa - None

Expected 11

Chennaiyin FC ( 3-5-2) - Debjit, Norysiuk, Damjanovic, Narayan das, Ninthoi, Germanpreet, Thapa, Edwin Sydney, Jerry, Murzaev, Valskis.

FC Goa (4-2-3-1) - Dheeraj, Seriton, Anwar, Ivan, Aiban, Bedia, Princeton, Devendra, Noguera, Brandon, Ortiz.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Debjit (8.5), Jerry (8.5), Seriton (8.5), Ivan (9.0), Brandon (9.0), Thapa (9.0), Bedia (9.5), Noguera (9.5) (VC), Valskis (9.5), Muzaev (9.5), Ortiz (9.5) (C).