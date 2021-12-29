Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream 11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

Chennaiyin FC will host Bengaluru FC in the 45th match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League. Chennaiyin FC are now at sixth position with eleven points from seven matches whereas Bengaluru FC are at tenth with six points from eight games.

Head to Head

Matches played – 9

CFC - 3

BFC - 4

Draw – 2

Goal Tally

Chennaiyin FC have scored six goals so far in this season and have conceded seven goals. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have scored eleven goals and conceded fifteen.

Top Scorers

CFC – Vladimir Koman (2 Goals)

BFC – Cleiton Silva (4 Goals)

Recent Form

CFC – L, W, L, D, D

BFC – D, D, L, L, L

Squads

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil; Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Singh, Yrondu Musavu-King, Muhammed Inayath, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Danish Farooq Bhat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Biswa Darjee; Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Leon Augustine, Cleiton Silva, Bidyashagar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan

Unavailability

Chennaiyin FC - Rafael Crivellaro

Bengaluru FC - Leon Augustine, Harmanpreet Singh, and Yrondu Musavu-King

Expected XI

Chennaiyin FC – Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

Bengaluru FC – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva

The Bridge Dream 11 Prediction

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK) (8.5), Roshan Singh (8.5), Slavko Damjanovic (8.5), Reagan Singh (9.0), Ashique Kuruniyan (9.0), Anirudh Thapa (9.0), Vladimir Koman (9.5), Lallianzuala Chhangte (9.5) (VC), Mirlan Murzaev (9.0), Cleiton Silva (C) (9.5), Prince Ibara (9.5).

Broadcast

Matchday: Thursday (December 30)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app







