ISL Transfers: Chennaiyin FC complete signing of Kiyan Nassiri

Chennaiyin FC have completed their sixth signing of the 2024-25 season with the acquisition of young forward Kiyan Nassiri.

The 23-year-old talented forward has previously played for the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant, after honing his skills in the Mohammedan U16 team in various competitions.

Chennaiyin has signed a three-year contract with Nassiri that will keep him at the club till 2027.

Talking about the club’s new signing, head coach Owen Coyle said, “We are excited to welcome Kiyan Nassiri to this great club. When you score a hat trick on your debut against your biggest rivals, it says everything there is to be said. He’s a great boy and we have no doubt he will quickly become a fan favourite.”

Nassiri was a regular member of Mohun Bagan Super Giant side that won the Indian Super League Winners Shield in 2024 and the ISL trophy in 2023. In 68 matches across the competition for the club, he played brilliantly and registered nine goals and two assists.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be a part of this amazing sea of blue. Bringing all my humility and respect to the management, coaches, and fans. Looking forward to bringing with me, my endless passion for the beautiful game and my spirit to win with and for my team,” Nassiri said.

Nassiri’s presence in Chennaiyin FC will elevate the team’s attacking capabilities, as he is expected to play a pivotal role for the club, bringing valuable quality and energy to the club on the field.