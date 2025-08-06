Chennaiyin FC halts club operations amid ISL delay

A day after Bengaluru FC put the salaries of its players and staffs on hold, Chennaiyin FC has followed suit by halting its first team operations.

The club has taken this drastic step, thanks to the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League's 2025-26 season.

"These are never easy decision to make and ours has come after much thoughtful consideration and deliberation," said Chennaiyin FC in a statement.

"At Chennaiyin FC, we are more than just a football club. We are a family. Like any family, we support each other in difficult times. However we must remain true to the core values on which this club was built and which we have always strived to uphold," the club added.





The team clarified that they will be back once the current situation is resolved.

"The challenges of being a stakeholder in Indian football are well recognized. In light of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC has taken the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause club operations," the statement read.

"This is not a step we take lightly. It affects people we care about deeply. The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority, and we are in constant communication with them as we face this together.

"We hope that this pause will be short-lived and that we can return to doing what we love as soon as there is clarity for all clubs. Throughout this uncertainty, our commitment to the growth of Indian football, upon which this journey began remains as strong as ever," it further read.

The Indian football ecosystem has been left in a lurch after the 2025-26 Indian Super League season was indefinitely delayed as the All India Football Federation struggled to renew the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) for the tournament with its organisers Football Sports Development Limited.



