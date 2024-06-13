Chennaiyin FC appoint former India international Noel Wilson as assistant coach

Chennaiyin FC announced the appointment of assistant coach Noel Wilson on Thursday for the 2024-25 Indian football season. Noel replaced Raman Vijayan at the Chennai club.



The move will reunite the 44-year-old from Bengaluru with Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle.

The coaching duo has previously worked together at Jamshedpur FC where they guided the team to its first-ever ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Noel Wilson to Chennaiyin's coaching staff. With his deep knowledge of the game and wealth of experience, he is a great addition to our team. We are confident that he will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals at the club," commented Ekansh Gupta, Vice President of Chennaiyin FC.

Noel was also the head coach of Jamshedpur FC’s reserve team and helped them register some impressive performances in the second division of the I-League as well as other tournaments. He has also served as the head coach of South United FC and Ozone FC.

With an impressive track record and extensive experience as both a player and coach, Noel adds vast knowledge and expertise to the Chennaiyin coaching team.

“It is always an honour and privilege to be a part of Chennaiyin FC. A club which has won 2 ISL Championship and other achievements. I am looking forward to working with Chennaiyin FC to achieve the goal of the club to win games and trophies,” Noel said of his new assignment.

As a player, Noel played for India on several occasions and was also part of the Indian side that won the bronze medal at the 1999 South Asian Games. He has played for renowned clubs like Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC.