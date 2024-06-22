Chennaiyin FC extend contract of forward Connor Shields until 2025

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have announced that Connor Shields has signed a contract extension that will keep the skilled forward at the club till 2025.

Shields joined the Marina Machans from Motherwell FC in 2023. Since then he has played a total of 27 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists.



The 26-year-old forward from Scotland has become an integral part of the team's front line and has played a crucial role in its success on many occasions.

நம்ம வீரன் நம்ம சொத்து 💪💙



We’re delighted to announce that Connor Shields has signed an extension with the club until 2025! 📝✅



We're delighted to announce that Connor Shields has signed an extension with the club until 2025!

Head coach Owen Coyle expresses confidence in Shields' abilities to continue playing for the team in the upcoming season:



"Absolutely delighted to have Connor Shields back. After how well Connor did last year within the club and has played a year. Pace, power, adaptable, plays a number of positions and an outstanding lad as well," Coyle said.

"Very highly regarded by his teammates and his qualities really shone through for us. So, it's great news for the club to have Connor back and an Outstanding ability, a fantastic crosser of the ball. Can score a goal, create a goal and we're delighted to have him back," he added.



Shields made 21 appearances for the club in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season and looks to deliver quality performances for the team in the upcoming season as well.



"I am thrilled to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. The support from the fans, working with the gaff and everything that is being done for the upcoming season makes it even more exciting. I look forward to contributing all I have," said Shields after committing to the club for another year.



The forward's presence in Chennaiyin FC will continue to boost the team's offensive prowess, with his anticipated pivotal role likely to bring significant quality and energy to their performance on the field.

