Chennaiyin FC appoints Clifford Miranda as head coach

Chennaiyin FC has appointed former India international Clifford Miranda as their new head coach, the club announced on Saturday.

The 43-year-old becomes the first Indian full-time head coach in the club’s history, marking a new chapter for the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions.

Miranda, who has previously served as an assistant coach at FC Goa, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Mumbai City FC, will now take full charge as the Marina Machans aim to return to the top of Indian football. His first assignment will be the AIFF Super Cup 2025, set to begin in his home state, Goa, on October 25.

Chennaiyin FC have been drawn into a challenging group alongside ISL rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and local club Dempo SC, who will enjoy home advantage.

The club last lifted silverware in the 2017–18 ISL Cup, defeating Bengaluru FC in the final. Since then, Chennaiyin have made it to the playoffs only once in the last five seasons — a statistic Miranda will be eager to change.

Interestingly, Miranda already has AIFF Super Cup success on his résumé, having guided Odisha FC to the title in 2023 as an interim coach. That achievement makes him one of the few Indian coaches to have lifted a major national trophy — a feat he would aim to replicate with his new side.

A distinguished former midfielder, Miranda enjoyed a successful playing career both on and off the field. He represented India internationally and featured in the inaugural ISL seasons with FC Goa and ATK FC.

Now stepping into his biggest coaching role yet, Miranda will look to combine his experience and leadership to restore Chennaiyin FC’s winning identity and make an early impact at the upcoming Super Cup.