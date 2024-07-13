East Bengal FC win the season's first Kolkata derby

Second-half goals from Vishnu PV and Jesin TK powered Emami East Bengal FC to a 2-1 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Calcutta Football League 2024 Group B fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan this afternoon.

EB's Debjit Majumder, Hira Mondal, Vishnu PV and David Lalhlansanga made their first starts of the season.

Despite creating multiple chances, the Red & Golds were unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

After the first half ended goalless, EB's Adil Amal and Md Roshal made way for Sarthak Golui and Sayan Banerjee at the start of the second half.

It took the Red & Golds only six minutes in the second half to find the opener as Vishnu, who earlier missed the target by an inch in the 21st minute, received a long ball from Sarthak Golui from the centre line and dribbled past two opposition defenders to slot the ball in.

In the 65th minute, substitute Jesin TK, who came in for David, doubled the lead after Aman CK won the ball from a rival defender inside the box and set it up for Jesin.

EB were reduced to ten men in the 77th minute after Joseph Justin was booked for the second time in the match and received his marching orders.



MBSG scored their only goal of the match late into the second half stoppage time, courtesy Suhail Bhat.

Vishnu was adjudged the Player of the Match. With the win, East Bengal now occupy the second spot in the Group B table with 9 points from 3 games, having played a game less than leaders Bhawanipore FC (10 points from 4 games).

East Bengal will face Calcutta Customs in their next CFL match on 16 July, Tuesday.