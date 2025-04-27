Football: CAS stays AIFF order which crowned Churchill Brothers I-League champions

The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has stayed the All India Football Federation Appeal Committee's decision to crown Churchill Brothers as the 2024-25 I-League champions on Sunday.

The Deputy President of the Appeals Arbitration division of CAS, in an order instructed the AIFF not to host any medal ceremony until the current arbitration has ended.

The matter will now be heard at the Court of Arbitration of Sport before a winner is crowned in the second division of Indian football.

Inter Kashi had approached the CAS after AIFF's decision to crown Churchill Brothers as the 2024-25 I-League champions did not sit well with them.

"Inter Kashi welcomes the Order on its Request for Provisional Measures issued by the Deputy President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the Case filed by Inter Kashi at the CAS with case number CAS 2025/A/11374," Inter Kashi said in a statement.

The club maintains that the case is just a simple interpretation of rules.

"Inter Kashi eagerly awaits a truly free and fair hearing of the matter at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and maintains that the case involves a simple interpretation of rules and regulations based on some undisputed facts," the statement further read.