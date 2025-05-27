2025 Calcutta Women's Football League: Emami East Bengal FC emerge champions

Emami East Bengal FC defeated defending champions Sribhumi FC 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2025 Calcutta Women's Football League (Kanyashree Cup) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan earlier today, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Under Coach Anthony Andrews' stewardship, the Red & Gold women have completed a domestic double this season, winning the club's maiden Indian Women's League title in April and third CWFL title today.

It was the third consecutive CWFL final between both sides. While EEB Women defeated Sribhumi 1-0 in the 2022-2023 CWFL final, Sribhumi defeated EEB Women 2-1 in last year's CWFL final at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

After an intense first half ended goalless, Sulanjana Raul earned EEB Women the lead in the 49th minute.

The young forward latched on to a free-kick from Karthika Angamuthu from the left and scored with a low-driven volley from the middle of the box.

However, EEB's lead didn't last long as Rimpa Halder pulled one back for Sribhumi to level the score.

Both teams pushed hard to regain the lead, but were unable to convert the chances that came their way as the game headed to a penalty shootout.

EEB goalkeeper Mamani Das made two crucial saves in the tie-breaker as EEB Women held their nerves and converted four of their five shots, eventually winning the game 4-2 on penalties. Karthika Angamuthu, Sarita Yummam, Deblina Bhattacharya and Sulanjana Raul converted the penalty kicks for EEB Women.

EEB Women's CWFL 2025 records at a glance:

Most goals scored in the league - 45

Highest goal difference in the league - 38

EEB Women's top scorer in the league - Karthika Angamuthu (7 goals)

5 clean sheets in the league.