CAG officials visit AIFF headquarters to look into various documents

A team of officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Tuesday visited the All India Football Federation (AIFF) headquarter here to look into its various documents related to the last four financial years.

A source close to the federation told PTI that "they (CAG officials) have in fact visited the AIFF regarding an audit of the last four financial years for alleged financial irregularities".

The AIFF has been facing the heat of late, largely because of the delay in conducting its elections, pending for more than a year despite several members of the body expressing their opposition to it.

Earlier this month, with an instruction from higher authorities to "go deep into the details", the CAG had constituted a team to conduct an audit of the AIFF for the last four financial years for alleged financial irregularities.

The AIFF, though, insisted that it had not received any "special letter" from CAG in recent times and said submission of its audited financial statements is a "normal thing" which is done from time to time.

Reacting to a report that the sports ministry approved an audit of the apex football body after the special cell of the CAG allegedly found financial irregularities in the AIFF, a federation official had said it has been submitting a copy of its audited financial statements to the CAG.

Last month, the sports ministry informed the Supreme Court that Praful Patel has no mandate to continue as the national federation's president as he has already served three terms and the national body should hold elections without further delay.