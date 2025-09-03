CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Sandesh Jhingan ruled out with injury

Ace Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out of the ongoing 2025 CAFA Nations Cup, the All India Football Federation revealed on Wednesday.

Jhingan, one of India's most experienced players, picked up an injury during India's last match against Iran on Monday.

He was one of India's top performers as India stood tall against the Asian heavyweights before losing 0-3.

Sandesh Jhingan (Photo credit: AIFF)

"Defender Sandesh Jhingan had sustained an injury during India's #CAFANationsCup2025 match against IR Iran, and has been ruled out of the remaining matches," the AIFF said in a statement.

"He will return to India today," it further read.

India had a strong start to their campaign at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup under the aegis of new coach Khalid Jamil with a 2-1 win over Tajikistan. Jhingan was among the scorers for India in the match.

India will next take on Afghanistan on Thursday, where a win will propel them to either the final or the third-place match.