CAFA Nations Cup 2025 LIVE: India v/s Oman – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

2025 CAFA Nations Cup LIVE: The Indian men's football team is all set to take on Oman in the third-place match at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Monday.

The Blue Tigers made it to the third place match after finishing second in their group behind Iran.

Oman are a formidable opponents, ranked much higher than India.

Can Khalid Jamil and co register a win to finish third?

Stay tuned for all LIVE updates: