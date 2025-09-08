Football
CAFA Nations Cup 2025 LIVE: India v/s Oman – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Oman at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup.
2025 CAFA Nations Cup LIVE: The Indian men's football team is all set to take on Oman in the third-place match at the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Monday.
The Blue Tigers made it to the third place match after finishing second in their group behind Iran.
Oman are a formidable opponents, ranked much higher than India.
Can Khalid Jamil and co register a win to finish third?
Stay tuned for all LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 8 Sep 2025 2:19 PM GMT
106' - Back on field
The players are back on field for the second period of extra time. India, moving from right to left, go on the attack straight away but Oman has it under control.
IND 1-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 2:17 PM GMT
105' - Change of sides!
15 minutes into the extra time and the referee blows the whistle. A short break before the players reconvene with a change of sides.
The deadlock remains.
But crucially for India, Oman are down to ten men. Can the Blue Tigers find the final blow?
IND 1-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 2:09 PM GMT
98' - Red card for Oman!
This is massive for India. Oman's Ali Al Busaidi has picked up a red card. With 22 minutes left in extra time, Oman are now down to ten men.
Man advantage for India for the remainder of this contest. Can they score?
IND 1-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 2:01 PM GMT
91' - Back LIVE with extra time!
Oman start with the possession. India move from right to left.
IND 1-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 1:57 PM GMT
90 +5' - FULL TIME!
The referee blows the full time whistle. India and Oman are still on level terms, nothing to separate them.
This only means one thing – 30 minutes of extra time. If the scores remain level even at the end of this phase, then we'll move to penalty shoot-out to decide the winner!
IND 1-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 1:51 PM GMT
90' - 5 minutes added
5 minutes added on as the clock winds down to 90 minutes. The teams are still level.
IND 1-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 1:42 PM GMT
80' - INDIA EQUALISE!
Another excellent long throw-in from India, exactly like earlier in the match which provided Anwar Ali an opportunity.
The first header inside the box finds Udanta, who makes no mistake with a header of his own. The goalkeeper is beaten to his right.
India have equalised with ten minutes left!
IND 1-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 1:29 PM GMT
64' - India bring in Manvir, Roshan
India have substituted in Manvir and Roshan in place of Mahesh and Uvais. Can this help India as they look for an equaliser?
IND 0-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 1:19 PM GMT
56' - Oman SCOREEEE!
Sensational touch play inside the box from Oman and they have broken the deadlock. The ball is passed from the back line to the top of the box.
The shot from there is nicely deflected by No 10 Jameel Yahmadi past a diving Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The Indian defence was completely opened up there.
IND 0-1 OM
- 8 Sep 2025 1:16 PM GMT
53' - Oman's header goes wide!
A brilliant cross into the box from the left flank by Oman, but their No 11's header goes wide. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu doesn't even bother to reach it.
IND 0-0 OM