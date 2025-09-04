Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India plays a goalless draw with Afghanistan in final group game - HIGHLIGHTS

Catch all the highlights from the final group match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup between India and Afghanistan.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 Sep 2025 2:10 PM GMT

The Indian men's football team played a goalless draw with Afghanistan in the final group match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan on Thursday.

India ended the group stage with four points from three matches after beating host Tajikistan (2-1) in the first match and then losing to World No. 20 Iran (0-3) in the second.

India can still qualify for the 3rd place playoff match if they gets a favorable outcome in the Iran-Tajikistan match.

As it happened:

Live Updates

