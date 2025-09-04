Football
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India plays a goalless draw with Afghanistan in final group game - HIGHLIGHTS
Catch all the highlights from the final group match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup between India and Afghanistan.
The Indian men's football team played a goalless draw with Afghanistan in the final group match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan on Thursday.
India ended the group stage with four points from three matches after beating host Tajikistan (2-1) in the first match and then losing to World No. 20 Iran (0-3) in the second.
India can still qualify for the 3rd place playoff match if they gets a favorable outcome in the Iran-Tajikistan match.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 4 Sep 2025 2:03 PM GMT
Full Time: India 0-0 Afghanistan
Unlike the first half, India looked like a more dominating side in the second half, but again, they could not convert any of these chances and had to settle for a goalless draw.
A lot of missed passes, and the physical gameplay of the Afghanistan team didn't allow India to grow their momentum, and hence they could not make any clear-cut chances on goal.
With this, India ended the group stage of the CAFA Nations Cup with 4 points, and now their fate of a playoff spot will be decided after the result of the second match of the day against Iran and Tajikistan.
- 4 Sep 2025 1:54 PM GMT
90' Four minutes of extra time have been added in this match
India 0-0 Afghanistan
Will any team find a late winner in this match, or will it end in a deadlock?
- 4 Sep 2025 1:45 PM GMT
80' Khalid makes his final move and makes three late attacking substitutes
India 0-0 Afghanistan
Udanta Singh comes in place of Jithin MS
Danish Farooq Bhat comes in place of Suresh Singh Wangjam
Lallianzuala Chhangte comes in place of Mahesh Singh Naorem
- 4 Sep 2025 1:36 PM GMT
70' A brilliant reaction save from Gurpreet keeps the scoreline unchanged
India 0-0 Afghanistan
Afghanistan made good use of the corner and almost broke the deadlock, but then Gurpreet's slight touch was enough to direct the ball to the woodwork and keep his cleansheet.
- 4 Sep 2025 1:27 PM GMT
65' India is making regular attacks and stretching the game by using both wings
India 0-0 Afghanistan
Despite those many promising runs, India isn't able to find a shot on target as Afghanistan is putting a lot of physical tackles.
- 4 Sep 2025 1:08 PM GMT
India makes two substitutes at half-time
Manvir Singh is coming in for Ashique Kuruniyan
Vikram Pratap Singh is coming in for Irfan Yadwad