CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India plays a goalless draw with Afghanistan in final group game - HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian men's football team played a goalless draw with Afghanistan in the final group match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan on Thursday.

India ended the group stage with four points from three matches after beating host Tajikistan (2-1) in the first match and then losing to World No. 20 Iran (0-3) in the second.

India can still qualify for the 3rd place playoff match if they gets a favorable outcome in the Iran-Tajikistan match.

