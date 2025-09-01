Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 LIVE: India take on Asian giants Iran- Updates, scores

Get all the live updates from India vs IR Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium.

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 LIVE: India take on Asian giants Iran- Updates, scores
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Sep 2025 11:54 AM GMT

The senior Indian men’s national football team are set for a mighty challenge as they face Asian heavyweights IR Iran at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. The international friendly kicks off at 5:30 PM IST.

Fresh from their morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Tajikistan last week, the Blue Tigers enter this clash with renewed confidence.

India (ranked 133rd in the FIFA Rankings) will be tested against Iran, who stand tall at 20th in the world. On paper, it’s a David versus Goliath battle.

Iran have dominated the head-to-head record, winning four of six meetings. India’s two victories came decades ago, with the last triumph back in 1959 in Ernakulam, when legends Chuni Goswami, Yusuf Khan, and Tulsidas Balaram inspired a 3-1 win.

The most recent encounter came in the 2016 World Cup qualifiers, where Iran defeated India 4-0 in Tehran.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2025-09-01 11:30:26
FootballIndian FootballIndian Football Team
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick