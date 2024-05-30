FC Goa bid farewell to Brandon Fernandes

FC Goa on Thursday announced the departure of midfielder Brandon Fernandes, with his contract set to expire this summer.



Treasured by the Gaurs’ faithful and a national icon of the game, Brandon is one of the most decorated and respected footballers to wear the iconic orange shirt.

Having joined Goa in the summer of 2017, the Indian international made 130 appearances for the Gaurs across all competitions, which is the second-highest for any player to-date.

The 29-year-old gifted FC Goa with several treasured memories across his seven-year stint with the Club, one such moment being his 64th minute winner in the unforgettable Super Cup final against Chennaiyin FC in 2019 which secured for us our first ever major silverware.

Brandon went on to become the Gaurs’ all-time top assists-maker, a record which he holds to this date with 31 assists to his name.

This is in addition to the 17 goals that he scored for the Men in Orange, including the one against Chennaiyin FC earlier this year which took the team to the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup playoffs after a brief two-year hiatus.

The Benaulim-based footballer also played a crucial role in the Club’s ISL League Shield victory in the 2019-20 season and the Durand Cup triumph in 2021. The quality and consistency that he exhibited throughout his time with us further led to his maiden senior Indian national team call-up in 2019.

He has since gone on to cement his position in the Blue Tigers’ setup, winning the SAFF Championship with the team in 2021.

Ravi Puskur, CEO of FC Goa, said, “Brandon wore the badge of FC Goa for seven years with great pride and was a fantastic ambassador for the values the Club stood for on and off the pitch. He became ingrained into the fabric of the Club and was one of the pillars upon which sporting success was built in the seasons he was with us. We will miss him dearly and he will go down as one of the true icons of the Club.

"While he leaves us today, Brandon will always be welcomed back to FC Goa in whatever capacity he may choose with open arms and this Club will always have a special place for him and his family,” he added.

