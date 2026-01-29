Blue Tigresses to play four more friendlies

The Indian senior women’s team will play four more friendly matches against European clubs as during their ongoing preparatory camp in Türkiye.

The Blue Tigresses will take on WFC Spartak Moscow (Russia) on January 30, Hertha BSC Frauen (Germany) on February 2, Zvezda-2005 Perm (Russia) on February 4, and FK Csíkszereda Miercurea Ciuc (Romania) on February 7 as part of their preparations for March's AFC Women's Asian Cup.

India had earlier played two friendly games against Ukraine's FC Metalist 1925 (0-2 loss) on January 18 and Switzerland's FC Schlieren (2-1 win) on January 24.

The Blue Tigresses will depart from Türkiye for Perth, Australia, on February 10, where they will play more friendly matches ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. India's first match at the Asian Cup is against Vietnam on March 4.

Friendly matches schedule:

January 30: India vs WFC Spartak Moscow, Side Star Sports Complex (Manavgat), 19:30 IST

February 2: India vs Hertha BSC Frauen, S&B Sport Football Complex (Serik), 17:30 IST

February 4: India vs Zvezda-2005 Perm, Time and venue TBC

February 7: India vs FK Csíkszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Time and venue TBC.