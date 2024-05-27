Blue Tigresses' squad for Uzbekistan friendlies announced

The 23-member India Senior Women’s Team squad for the two international friendly matches against Uzbekistan was announced on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The Blue Tigresses are currently camping in Hyderabad, where they are preparing for the two upcoming games in Tashkent, which will be played on May 31 and June 4.

Starting off with a list of 30 probables, the Blue Tigresses trained at Sreenidi Deccan FC’s home ground, Deccan Arena for two weeks, before head coach Langam Chaoba Devi narrowed down to the eventual squad of 23, who will travel to the Uzbek capital on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The Indian Senior Women's team will face Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4.



Earlier this year, the Blue Tigresses had finished runners-up in the Turkish Women’s Cup, behind Kosovo, in a quadrangular tournament that also featured Estonia and Hong Kong.



India Women’s Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Aruna Bag, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Karthika Angamuthu, Kaviya, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Neha, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Kajol D’Souza, Karishma Shirvoikar, Pyari Xaxa, Serto Lynda Kom.

Head Coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.








