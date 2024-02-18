Blue Tigresses' squad for Turkish Women's Cup announced

Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi, on Sunday, February 18, 2024, announced a 23-member Senior Women’s National Team, who will participate in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 in Alanya, Turkey, from February 21 to 27, 2024.

The team will leave for Turkey in the early hours on Monday, February 19, 2024, after a week-long camp in Bangalore. Twice before India had participated in the tournament in 2019 and 2021.

AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan said, “Our Senior Women's National Team are going to play for the first time after the Olympic Qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women's Cup an important tournament for us.

"The players have had a week-long preparation before flying off to Turkey, and I, on behalf of the AIFF, would like to thank Army units MEG and ASC for their cooperation during the camp, and Bengaluru FC for helping us out in getting the facilities. While MEG provided their ground for the team’s training, ASC helped arrange a practice match," he said.

Estonia, Kosovo, and Hong Kong are the Blue Tigresses' opponents in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format. The title will be won by the table toppers.

India team for the Turkish Women’s Cup:

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.

Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.

India's fixtures at the Turkish Women's Cup 2024:

19:00 IST, February 21: India vs Estonia

19:00 IST, February 24: India vs Hong Kong

16:00 IST, February 27: Kosovo vs India