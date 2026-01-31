Blue Tigresses hold European heavyweights Spartak Moscow to a stalemate

The India women's national football team were held to a 0-0 draw by WFC Spartak Moscow in a closed-door international friendly played at the Side Star Sports Complex in Manavgat, Antalya, on Friday.

The match formed part of India’s ongoing training-cum-competition camp in Türkiye, aimed at sharpening preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. Despite creating periods of pressure, neither side was able to find a breakthrough, with both defences standing firm throughout the contest.

India have been based in Antalya for their overseas preparatory phase and will continue training there until the first week of February. The camp is designed to provide the Blue Tigresses with exposure to strong European opposition before they travel to Australia for the continental tournament.

Following the Spartak Moscow fixture, India are scheduled to play three more friendly matches during their stay in Türkiye. They will face Hertha BSC Berlin Frauen on February 2, followed by Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm on February 4. The final match of the tour will see India take on FK Csíkszereda Miercurea Ciuc on February 7.

After concluding the Türkiye leg, the squad will shift base to Perth, where they will begin their Asian Cup campaign. India are set to open their tournament against Vietnam women's national football team on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

With several high-quality friendlies lined up, the coaching staff will be looking to build match fitness, tactical cohesion and squad depth as the Blue Tigresses move closer to the continental challenge.