Blue Tigresses beat FC Schlieren 2-1 in closed-door friendly in Türkiye

The Indian senior women’s football team secured a 2-1 victory over Swiss club FC Schlieren in a closed-door friendly at the Emirhan Sport Center in Manavgat, Türkiye, on Saturday, marking a winning start under head coach Amelia Valverde.



India took the lead in the 19th minute through Anju Tamang, who finished a well-worked move to put the Blue Tigresses ahead in the first half. The team maintained their shape and discipline after the break, continuing to create chances as they built towards a positive result in their second preparatory fixture of the camp.

Grace Dangmei doubled India’s advantage in the 81st minute, capitalising on sustained pressure in the attacking third. FC Schlieren pulled a goal back late in the match with a penalty in the 85th minute, but India managed the closing stages effectively to see out the win.

The match formed part of India’s ongoing preparations in Türkiye ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in March. It was India’s second friendly of the camp, following a 2-0 defeat to Ukraine’s FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv last week.

Saturday’s result provided a timely boost for the Blue Tigresses as they continue to adapt to Valverde’s methods and build momentum ahead of continental competition. The coaching staff is expected to use the remaining training sessions and matches in Türkiye to fine-tune tactical aspects and assess combinations before finalising plans for the Asian Cup campaign.