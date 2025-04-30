India to play Thailand in FIFA International Friendly

The India senior men’s national team will play a FIFA International Friendly match against Thailand on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

The Blue Tigers, who are currently embroiled in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round campaign, will play the friendly against Thailand as a part of their preparation for their Group C qualification match against Hong Kong, China, on June 10. India are ranked 127th in the FIFA Rankings, while Thailand are 99th.

India will begin their preparatory camp for the June FIFA International Window in Kolkata on May 18 and leave for Thailand by May 29. The Blue Tigers will subsequently depart for Hong Kong after the friendly against Thailand to acclimatise and train for their Asian Cup qualifier.

Bangladesh and Singapore are the other two teams in Group C. All four sides are currently locked on one point apiece. Matchday 1 of the Final Round Qualifiers saw goalless draws played out between India and Bangladesh in Shillong, and Singapore and Hong Kong, in Singapore, on March 25.

India and Thailand have faced each other 26 times. While the Blue Tigers have won seven of these matches, the Changsuek have tasted victory on 12 occasions. The remaining seven matches have ended in draws. India won the last two meetings (both in 2019) — a 4-1 rout at the AFC Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi before a 1-0 victory in Buriram handed them the bronze medal at the King's Cup.

The kick-off and broadcast details, and the probable squad for the Blue Tigers’ camp in Kolkata, will be announced at a later date.