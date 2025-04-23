Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Black armbands and a minute's silence at Super Cup to mourn Pahalgam victims

Players from both sides expressed their solidarity with the victims of the terror attack.

Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi
A minute of silence was observed before their Super Cup match on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. (Photo credit: Inter Kashi)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 23 April 2025 1:29 PM GMT

A pall of gloom hangs over the nation in keeping with the Pahalgam attacks that took place on Tuesday in southern Kashmir. A day later, football players expressed their solidarity sporting black armbands.

The players of Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi wore black armbands through the course of their Super Cup match on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Ahead of the game, a minute's silence was observed to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a statement Bengaluru FC said that it "stands in solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected in the #PahalgamAttack."

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

As for the game itself, Inter Kashi edged out Bengaluru FC on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regulation time.

Inter Kashi were a step ahead in the penalties and nudged ahead 5-4 to send Bengaluru FC crashing out.

(Vis PTI)

FootballIndian Football
