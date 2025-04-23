Black armbands and a minute's silence at Super Cup to mourn Pahalgam victims

A pall of gloom hangs over the nation in keeping with the Pahalgam attacks that took place on Tuesday in southern Kashmir. A day later, football players expressed their solidarity sporting black armbands.

The players of Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi wore black armbands through the course of their Super Cup match on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Ahead of the game, a minute's silence was observed to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a statement Bengaluru FC said that it "stands in solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected in the #PahalgamAttack."

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

As for the game itself, Inter Kashi edged out Bengaluru FC on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regulation time.

Inter Kashi were a step ahead in the penalties and nudged ahead 5-4 to send Bengaluru FC crashing out.

(Vis PTI)