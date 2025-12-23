BJP councilor threatens football coach in Delhi; issues apology after online outrage

A BJP leader and municipal councilor from Patparganj, Delhi, Renu Chaudhary issued an apology for threatening a football coach after social media outrage on Tuesday.

"If my words have hurt anyone unintentionally or inconvenience, I sincerely apologize for that," Chaudhary captioned her apology video.

She said in the video: "My intention was not to hurt anybody. The MCD park is for the kids to play and for their coaching. We will provide any facilities needed at the park.

"I hope the kids continue to play in the park," she further added.





Chaudhary had shot to limelight on Monday when a video of her threatening a football coach in Mayur Vihar region of Delhi went viral on social media.

In the video, Chaudhary is seen confronting the coach she terms "African" and threatens him to either learn Hindi within a month or face the consequences.

"If you are earning from this place, you should also learn to speak Hindi. I had said the same thing eight months ago, but let you off as the parents of the kids requested," Chaudhary could be heard saying in the video.

ये बीजेपी की नेता है दिल्ली से, नाम है रेनू चौधरी, जिस अफ्रीकन व्यक्ति पर चिल्ला रही है वो पार्क में फुटबॉल सिखाता है, अगर कुछ गैरकानूनी किया हो तो कानून है अपने देश में, लेकिन इसको इसी तरह बदतमीजी भरी रील बाजी का अलग तरह का शौक है... 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🥴



एक सवाल:अफ्रीका में रह रहे भारतीयों… pic.twitter.com/julrAHqvCT — 🇮🇳Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohit_p__) December 21, 2025





"If he doesn't learn Hindi within a month, snatch the park away from him," she could be further addressing the people gathered around.



