“We have to earn it”: Bibiano Fernandes on India’s U17 Men's Asian Cup challenge

The AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia is more than just another youth tournament.

With World Cup qualification on the line and only two group matches to play, the margins are tighter than ever, especially for India, placed in a three-team Group D alongside Australia and defending champions Uzbekistan after DPR Korea’s late withdrawal.

One strong result could be enough to push India into the knockouts and within touching distance of a historic FIFA U-17 World Cup berth.

It is within this high-stakes, compressed format that Bibiano Fernandes approaches the tournament with clarity.

For a coach who has overseen multiple youth cycles and delivered four consecutive qualifications at this level, the focus is not on the occasion, but on how his team responds to it.

“These are things we cannot control. The focus remains the same. Australia and Uzbekistan are strong teams, and the challenge is clear,” Bibiano told The Bridge in an exclusive interview.

In a format where each team plays just two matches, there is little room to recover from mistakes. One result can define the campaign. That reality, however, has simplified preparation rather than complicated it.

“Mentally, it keeps things simple for us. Tactically, we prepare for the qualities of the teams we face.”

Building a team that understands itself

If there is one thread running through this current batch, it is clarity of roles. Bibiano returns to that idea repeatedly, not just as a tactical requirement, but as a cultural one within the squad.

“We have a group that is disciplined, willing to learn, and committed to the team idea. That is our biggest strength,” he said.

The months leading into the tournament have not been about drastic changes but about sharpening decisions.

“We have focused a lot on decision-making under pressure, maintaining structure, and improving our consistency with and without the ball.”

It’s a shift that reflects his broader coaching philosophy, one that prioritises understanding over improvisation. Talent, in his view, is only useful if it is supported by good habits.

“The game will always demand discipline, hard work, and respect. For young players, it is important to build good habits early.”

Measuring progress the hard way

Results at youth level can be deceptive, and Bibiano is careful not to lean too heavily on them.

India’s recent performances, including a comeback win over Iran in the qualifiers, have generated optimism, but he frames progress differently.

“The results show that the gap is reducing, but we don’t look too much at results alone,” he said.

Instead, the markers are subtler.

“The progress is in how the boys understand the game, how they respond in difficult moments, and how consistent they are in their performances,” he added.

That emphasis is important in the Asian context, where the gap with top sides has historically been wide.

Closing it, for Bibiano, is less about one-off wins and more about repeatable performances.

The Australia and Uzbekistan test

The immediate challenge reflects that gap. Australia bring physicality and directness; Uzbekistan, the defending champions, bring structure and experience.

“Both teams are physically strong and tactically organised. They play with intensity and are comfortable in transitions.”

India’s approach is not built around matching them like-for-like, but around control.

“We have to be compact, disciplined, and take our moments when we have the ball,” he said.

There is also a mental aspect he keeps returning to, playing without hesitation.

“The approach is to stay focused, be in the present and perform fearlessly.”

Beyond the tournament: the missing link

While the Asian Cup provides immediate stakes, Bibiano is equally concerned about what happens after it.

Indian football has long struggled with the transition from youth to senior level, a problem he acknowledges directly.

“The transition depends on the environment around the player. Regular competitive minutes, the right guidance, and patience are very important.”

The issue is not talent, but continuity.

“Sometimes players have talent but not the continuity. The challenge is to keep them in a system where they can grow steadily without losing focus.”

It is a theme that has followed multiple generations, and one that this group will inevitably confront after the tournament.

World Cup qualification opportunity

With more qualification spots available from Asia, India’s chances of reaching the FIFA U-17 World Cup are stronger than in previous cycles. But Bibiano resists framing it as expectation.

“It is a realistic target, but we have to earn it,” he said.

His focus remains deliberately narrow.

“At this level, every match is important and small details make the difference,” he concluded.