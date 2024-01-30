Bhaichung Bhutia asks for removal of AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia demanded the resignation of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey and treasurer Kipa Ajay on Tuesday based on the current mess in the administration of the game in the country.

The AIFF's Executive Committee on Tuesday formally removed Prabhakaran from the post of secretary general, more than two months after the emergency committee did the same on November 7 for "breach of trust".

Although, Bhaichung believes that all three including the President and Treasurer need to go.

"I told the executive committee members that Kalyan Chaubey and treasurer Kipa Ajay should also resign. Shaji Prabhakaran should not be made the only scapegoat. All three of them are equally responsible for making decisions without the approval of the executive committee," Bhutia told PTI.

"All three of them were taking the decisions and if Shaji has to be removed, the president and treasurer should also be removed," said the legendary striker.

"Indian football is in a mess, there are politics in the sport, cutting out each other after little over one year of taking charge, it is not good. The national team has been left in the lurch during the Hangzhou Asian Games as well as in the Asian Cup where there was inadequate training time for the team," he added further.

A member of the executive of AIFF, Bhutia also said that he is unaware of the 'breach of trust' leading to the removal of Prabhakaran.

"I am an executive committee member but I don't know what was the breach of trust Shaji had committed. I am not told nor briefed about it," said Bhutia.

Talking about the Indian team's group stage exit in the AFC Asian Cup in Doha, Bhutia said, "Asian Games and Asian Cup are the two most important tournaments for India and both were disasters, not due to players or coach but because of the AIFF top brass."