Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 82nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Bengaluru FC will host Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Blues are now sitting at the fourth spot with twenty points from fourteen matches while the Men of Steel are in the third spot with twenty-two points from seven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 9

Bengaluru FC - 2

Jamshedpur FC - 4

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Bengaluru FC have scored twenty-four goals so far in the tournament. The Blues have conceded only nineteen goals. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC has scored nineteen goals. However, they have conceded twelve goals so far.

Top Scorer

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva (5 goals)

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (5 goals)

Recent Form

Bengaluru FC - D W D W W

Jamshedpur FC - D L W W W

Squad

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Yaya Banana, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima. Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.



Unavailability

Bengaluru FC - Prince Ibara

Jamshedpur FC - None

Expected 11

Bengaluru FC ( 4-3-3) - Gurpreet, Parag, Pratik, Alan, Roshan, Suresh, Bruno, Danish, Udanta, Cleiton, Chhetri.

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1) - Rehenesh, Dinliana, Narendra, Sabia, Ricky, Jitendra, Lima, Doungel, Stewart, Boris, Chukwu.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Rehenesh (8.5), Sabia (9.0), Roshan (8.5), Costa (9.0), Lima (9.0), Udanta (9.0), Suresh (8.5), Bruno (9.5), Chhetri (9.5) (VC), Stewart (10.5) (C), Chukwu (9.0).

Broadcast

Matchday: Saturday (February 5th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app



