ISL Transfers: Bengaluru FC unveils six new signings to fans

Gerard Zaragoza’s Bengaluru FC returned for pre-season training amid wild fanfare at the Bangalore Football Stadium, as the club began the build-up to the 2024-25 campaign with an open training session, revealing six new players to the supporters.

The Blues, who ended their 2023-24 campaign on a dismal note, unable to make the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL), welcomed former players Rahul Bheke.

Lalthuammawia Ralte is also back to the fold, along with former Punjab FC left-back Mohamed Salah. Bheke, who scored the Blues’ winning goal in the 2018-19 ISL campaign, returns after a successful stint at Mumbai City FC where he won the ISL Shield in 2022-23 and the ISL Cup in 2023-24 as skipper.

Royal entry for new striker Edgar Antonio Mendez 🔥



As exclusively reported by us the Spaniard has now officially joined BFC 🔵🇪🇸 #90ndstoppage pic.twitter.com/NJlvOnf9Pw — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) July 7, 2024

“It was really great to be back in Bengaluru and to train in front of our supporters today. We want to give them back for all the love they’ve shown to us today and for their belief in us. I believe we have assembled a very good squad for this season and I’m really looking forward to all the challenges that lie in wait,” said Zaragoza during the interaction.



Also present at the event and unveiled to the fans was Spanish attacker Edgar Mendez.

Mendez, who most recently turned out for Mexican LigaMX side Club Necaxa, is a product of the Real Madrid Juvenil side and has made over 150 La Liga appearances across stints in Almeria, Granada, and Alaves.

Mendez also had a three-year stint with Cruz Azul in Mexico, where he won the Copa MX: Apertura in 2018 and Supercopa MX and Leagues Cup titles in 2019.

“I’m really glad to have signed for a club like Bengaluru FC, and to be introduced in such a fashion in front of - what I’ve been told are some of the best supporters in this country. I’m really looking forward to pre-season and the season to come. I hope to be able to contribute in the best possible way,” said Mendez after being unveiled to the supporters.

Additionally, the attacking duo of Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera and Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who turned out for Mumbai City FC in their victorious 2023-24 ISL campaign, were unveiled to the fans.

With both players awaiting documentation that would allow their travel to India, the club erected giant outdoor hoardings to announce their arrival in front of the fans gathered on Sunday.

“It’s an incredible feeling for me. I’ve said before that these are the best fans in the country and I’m really glad to be back in front of them and to represent Bengaluru FC. I have great memories of my time here from my previous stint, and I am looking forward to creating more such moments,” said Bheke, speaking to the fans during an interaction.

Bengaluru FC will begin their 2024-25 campaign with the Durand Cup, scheduled to take place soon.