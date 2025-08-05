Bengaluru FC ‘indefinitely’ suspends salaries amid ISL uncertainty

In a major development, Bengaluru FC has decided to indefinitely suspend the salaries of its first-team players and coaching staff. The club announced the decision in an official statement on Monday.

“In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of players and staff belonging to the First Team,” the statement read.

The decision comes amid prolonged uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Interestingly, the move has come just days before the officials from All India Football Federation (AIFF) are all set to meet CEOs of Indian Super League clubs. They meeting is scheduled for 7 August, 2025.

The situation escalated last month when FSDL officially informed all ISL clubs that the upcoming season had been ‘put on hold’ until further notice.

A standoff between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has put the future of India’s premier football league in jeopardy.

“Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one that we have put everything aside and made, season after season. However, the lack of clarity on the League’s future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution,” the statement added.

With no definitive roadmap from the league organizers, Bengaluru FC has urged the AIFF and FDSL to resolve the matter for the future of Indian football.

“The Club remains committed to growing and developing the sport and our operations with our youth teams - men and women, and BFC Soccer Schools remain unaffected by this decision. We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly. The uncertainty benefits no one, and a prompt resolution is vital for the future of Indian football,” the club urged.