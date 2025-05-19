Bengaluru FC's Kanteerava Stadium flooded due to heavy rains

The Kanteerava Stadium, home ground of the Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC, was flooded on Monday after heavy rain poured down the city.

Visuals of a flooded Kanteerava stadium went viral on social media, with fans expressing expressing concern for the sporting arena.

The venue was slated to host the now postponed Neeraj Chopra Classic – a World Athletics Category 'A' – event on 24 May, 2025.

In #Bengaluru: Kanteerava Stadium, which hosts ISL football matches and is also the venue for the coming Neeraj Chopra Classic, was flooded following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/CHEMYD4LbW — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) May 19, 2025

This, however, is not the first time that the Kanteerava stadium has been flooded. The stadium had faced similar circumstances back in 2016 and 2017 as well, as per a report in The News Minute.

The Kanteerava Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in Bengaluru was originally built in the year 1946.

This is because of the fact that the Kanteerava Stadium is built over what was once the Sampige Lake.

The stadium is built in a low-lying area and accumulated rain water from surrounding flow into the storm water drain located on the west on the stadium.