Bengaluru FC announce squad for 2022-23 Indian Super League campaign

Bengaluru FC Head Coach Simon Grayson, on Thursday, named his 30-member squad for the upcoming Indian Super League season, which kicks off with a clash against NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Blues will be led by talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, who enters the tenth season as club captain.

"We're really excited about our first experience of the atmosphere at the Kanteerava Stadium and I'm happy with the squad I have at my disposal. I believe we have a good blend of experienced players and youngsters who are making their way into the team and have been pushing for places," said Grayson.



The Blues' foreign contingent includes defenders Aleksandar Jovanovic and Alan Costa, midfielders Bruno Ramires and Javi Hernandez, and strikers Prince Ibara and Roy Krishna. In attack, Krishna and Prince are joined by Chhetri, alongside Udanta Singh, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Harmanpreet Singh and Sivasakthi Narayanan, who finished as the top scorer at the Durand Cup with five goals.

We took help from a squad of dogs in need of homes, to announce the Blues' roster for the 2022-23 #HeroISL campaign.



To adopt any of these furry friends, drop an email on [email protected]

"We've made signings in key positions and they've come into the team and gelled well over the course of our preseason, first in Bellary, then in Kolkata for the Durand Cup and most recently in Bengaluru. Every player at BFC knows that they have a fair chance of making the matchday squad and I am glad to say that the competition for places is very healthy. I'm looking forward to the season," added Grayson.



Kick-off between the Blues and NorthEast United is scheduled for 7.30 pm and will be telecast live on the STAR Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrit Gope, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil



Defenders: Parag Shrivas, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksander Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Wungngayam Muirang, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Prabir Das



Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Javi Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Thoi Singh.



Strikers: Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri, Harmanpreet Singh, Faisal Ali, Udanta Singh, Roy Krishna, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan

