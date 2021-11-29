Ballon d'Or Ceremony Preview: When,Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The much-awaited Ballon d'Or ceremony is set to take place tonight after two long years. There is much anticipation regarding the winner considering the odds are in favour of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

30MIN TO GO!



From where you will be watching?!



Schedule (listed french time)



4.30PM - Start of ranking reveal

7.00PM - Red carpet

8.30PM - Start of the ceremony#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Dl8mcYSQWK — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

The player ranking countdown has started and around 10 names have already been revealed to the public. This will continue until the red carpet and final ceremony where the awards will be presented. Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema are the favourites to win this year.





Which awards will be given out?

The following trophies will be given out to the selected players.

1)Men's Ballon d'Or

2)Women's Ballon d'Or

3)Kopa Trophy for the best Under 21 player

4)Yashin Trophy for the Best Goalkeeper





Who are the nominees?

Men: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City),Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool),Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City),

Women: Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona), Christiane Endler (Lyon), Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Fran Kirby (Chelsea),Ellen White (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Stina Blackstenius (Hacken), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Alexia Putellas(Barcelona), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Wendie Renard (Lyon).

Where to watch?

The ceremony will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1HD and Hotstar as well.