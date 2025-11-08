Aveka Singh earns maiden call-up as Crispin Chettri names 25 probables for Blue Tigresses’ November window

The Indian senior women’s football team head coach, Crispin Chettr,i on Saturday announced a 25-member list of probables for the national camp ahead of the November FIFA International Women’s Match Window.

The Blue Tigresses will assemble at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from November 10 as preparations continue for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

The upcoming FIFA window runs from November 24 to December 2, with the details of India’s friendly matches expected to be confirmed soon. The team is building on recent match practice, having played two international friendlies against Iran and Nepal in Shillong during the October window.

Aveka Singh earns maiden call-up; camp to prepare for 2026 Asian Cup

Among the new faces in the probables is Aveka Singh, who has been playing for Danish second-division club Næstved HG since August.

The midfielder’s consistent performances abroad have earned her a maiden senior national team call-up, a significant step in her emerging career.

The 25-member list features a strong mix of experience and youth.

Key players such as Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Ratanbala Devi, and Anju Tamang return to the squad, while seasoned goalkeeper Sowmiya Narayanasamy and defenders Martina Thokchom and Sanju bring defensive solidity.

List of probables for Blue Tigresses' squad for November FIFA Window:

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Munni, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Dhurga Perumal, Juli Kishan, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem, Sangita Basfore, Santosh.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Sushmita Jadhav.

Head coach: Crispin Chettri

The camp will serve as an important step in India’s preparation for next year’s continental qualifiers, offering head coach Chettri an opportunity to test combinations and integrate emerging players like Aveka Singh into the senior setup.