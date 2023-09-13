Atletico Madrid to establish academy in Varanasi in collaboration with Inter Kashi

Atletico Madrid is set to launch an academy called Atletico de Bharat in collaboration with I-League side Inter Kashi, a Varanasi-based team, reported Hindustan Times.



The LaLiga giant previously had a strategic partner with Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata. The club was later renamed ATK Mohun Bagan before it became Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2020.

Carlos Santamarina, Inter Kashi's Spanish coach, said, "The terms of the contract finished and this is a new challenge."

“We have a big disadvantage because we are starting from zero. But once the first step is taken, we will be talking to people in Madrid (for the academy). The technical support for the academy will be provided by Atletico Madrid,” Santamarina added.

The academy would follow Atletico Madrid's project in Madrid of training five-year-old boys till they turn 21. The trainees would be selected through trials.

“The main thing is the academy, teaching boys and teaching coaches. Atletico de Madrid is not thinking of one season,” said Santamarina, who also facilitated Atletico's partnership with Jamshedpur FC. That contract expired in 2023. The Spanish club mainly worked with the Indian club's Tata Football Academy.

Santamarina was responsible for Tata Football Academy and also managed Jamshedpur FC's reserve team from 2019 to 2023.

He also said that Inter Kashi would look to win the I-League this season and secure a direct promotion to the Indian Super League for the next season.

"It is a big challenge but we will be working hard to achieve that," said Santamarina.