ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan's Joni Kauko ruled out of 2022-23 season

Finnish midfilder Joni Kauko is expected to miss the remainder of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season. The ATK Mohun Bagan player has suffered an ACL injury which means coach Juan Ferrando will not be able to call upon his trusted man's services.

This season, Kauko has already netted twice in six matches, and moreover, stands second with regards to number of successful tackles (14), only behind Mumbai City FC man Ahmed Jahouh. Joni's absence will be certainly missed by Ferrando as there aren't many in the Mariners squad who can slot in for him.

The 2022-23 campaign is only Joni's second season in the Indian league, after he joined ATKMB last year where he scored three goals and assisted six times. Juan had more or less found a settled starting XI, but it looks like Irishman Carl McHugh is the favourite to fill in Joni's boots and play alongside an ever-present Deepak Tangri.