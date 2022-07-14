AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan to play inter-zone semi-final in September

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will play their inter-zone semi-final of the AFC Cup on September 7 at the Salt Lake Stadium, the club announced on Thursday.

ATKMB will lock horns against the Asian zone champions which will be either from Indonesia, Malaysia, or Vietnam.

The Mariners finished second in the ISL this season, but they got to represent India at the continental level after their rivals, Mumbai City FC, lifted both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy.

After a lacklustre start to its AFC Cup campaign, the Green and Maroon brigade progressed to the inter-zone semifinal playoff of the tournament with a thumping 5-2 win over Maziya SC.

We will play our AFC Cup Inter Zone Semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on 7th September, 2022! 🤩



Be there, Mariners! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #AFCCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fSTvZzm1vJ — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) July 14, 2022

We will play our AFC Cup Inter Zone Semifinal at the Salt Lake Stadium on 7th September, 2022! 🤩



Be there, Mariners! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #AFCCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fSTvZzm1vJ

— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) July 14, 2022 " target="_blank">Juan Ferrando's side finished as winners of Group D with six points, level with Bashundhara Kings, but progressed on account of their superior head-to-head and goal difference.

ATK Mohun Bagan looks like a different side after the club signed two defenders, Guinean Florentin Pogba and Australian Brendan Hamill, to bolster its lineup.

A couple of noticeable changes include forwards David Williams and Roy Krishna parting ways with the club.

While Krishna left the franchise after three successful years, Williams departed after two seasons.